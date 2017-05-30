Cyclone Mora: West Bengal fishermen advised not to venture into sea

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory asking the fishermen in West Bengal not to venture into sea for the next 12 hours, as the cyclonic storm Mora has made landfall in Bangladesh and is `very likely to move north-northeastwards` towards the Indian region.

The storm hit Bangladesh with winds travelling up to 117 kilometres per hour.

The NDMA has also predicted `Isolated` heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Cyclone Mora: Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph would prevail over Mizoram and Tripura during next 24 hours," it said in a tweet.

According to IMD forecast, the storm is going to turn into a severe one between Monday and Tuesday and would become a deep depression by May 31.