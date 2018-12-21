हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Czech Republic

Czech Republic: 5 killed in methane explosion in coal mine

All the victims were identified as Polish nationals who worked at the mine.

Czech Republic: 5 killed in methane explosion in coal mine
Image courtesy: Reuters

Czech Republic: As many as five people were killed while 10 others were injured in a methane explosion at a coal mine near Czech Republic`s eastern city of Karvina.

According to reports, the blast occurred on Thursday at the depth of 800 meters.

"Unfortunately, the data on the number of victims of the methane explosion seem not to be final.

The evacuation of miners is underway. Rescue teams consisting of around 40 people are clearing away the debris, while the medics are working with those injured on the site and send them to the nearby hospitals," said Ostrava-Karvina Mines (OKD) spokesperson Ivo Celechovsky. All the victims of the explosion were Polish nationals who worked at the mine, stated the officials.

 

Czech RepublicCzech Republic blastKarvina coal mineKarvina coal mine explosion

