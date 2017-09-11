Dalai Lama calls on Aung San Suu Kyi for peaceful end to Rohingya crisis

New Delhi: The Dalai Lama has urged Aung San Suu Kyi to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Myanmar and expressed concerns about violence that has led around 300,000 Muslim Rohingya to flee the Buddhist-majority country.

"I appeal to you and your fellow leaders to reach out to all sections of society to try to restore friendly relations throughout the population in a spirit of peace and reconciliation," the top Buddhist leader said in a letter to Myanmar`s de-facto leader seen by AFP.