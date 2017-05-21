Dassault Aviation hopes talks in 2017 to sell more Rafale to India
Chief executive Eric Trappier said the company was awaiting more information on Canada's search for fighter planes.
Geneva: French plane-maker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to start discussions with India by the end of the year for additional sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full fledge negotiations in 2018, Chief executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.
He also said the company was awaiting more information on Canada`s search for fighter planes.