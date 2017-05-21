close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Dassault Aviation hopes talks in 2017 to sell more Rafale to India

Chief executive Eric Trappier said the company was awaiting more information on Canada's search for fighter planes. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 20:45

Geneva: French plane-maker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to start discussions with India by the end of the year for additional sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full fledge negotiations in 2018, Chief executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.

He also said the company was awaiting more information on Canada`s search for fighter planes.

TAGS

Dassault AviationRafaleIndiaFrench plane-makerDassault Aviation SARafale fighter jet

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Tillerson says US pressure on North Korea in 'early st...
World

Tillerson says US pressure on North Korea in 'early st...

Odisha under the grip of intense heat wave
Odisha

Odisha under the grip of intense heat wave

BJD govt in Odisha a failure on all fronts: Opposition
Odisha

BJD govt in Odisha a failure on all fronts: Opposition

Defeated Iran candidate Raisi claims poll violations
World

Defeated Iran candidate Raisi claims poll violations

BSF, Punjab Police bust terror module with Canada-Pakistan...
Punjab

BSF, Punjab Police bust terror module with Canada-Pakistan...

Hundreds of Dalits protest at Jantar Mantar over Saharanpur...
DelhiDelhi

Hundreds of Dalits protest at Jantar Mantar over Saharanpur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video