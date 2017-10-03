Deadliest mass shootings in the US since 1949

Las Vegas: The mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured some 500 others here on Sunday is the deadliest such attack in modern US history. However, this is not the first time the US has witnessed such a horrific attack. Here is a timeline of some of the deadliest mass shootings in the US in the recent past.

LasVegas shooting, 2017

At least 58 people were killed and over 500 injured after a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a music concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. This is the deadliest mass shooting incident in modern US history.

Pulse nightclub shooting, 2016

On a spree of shooting, a 29-year-old security guard on June 12, 2016 shot dead 49 people and injured another 58 inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Identified as Omar Mateen, the man was later gunned down by Orlando Police.

Sandy Hook school shooting, 2012

On December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old man gunned down about 20 children in Sandy Hook Elementary School located in Newtown, Connecticut. Identified as Adam Lanza, the gunman shot dead his mother before arriving at the school. Lanza, later, committed suicide by shooting himself.

Virginia Tech shooting, 2007

A gunman on April 16, 2007 shot dead 32 people and injured 17 others at the campus of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg. The shooter was identified as Seung-Hui Cho, a senior at the same institute.

Columbine school shooting, 1999

On April 20, 1999, two teens identified as Eric Harris (18) and Dylan Klebold (17) gunned down at least 13 people and injured more than 20 at Columbine High School. Following the incident, both of them committed suicide.

Killeen, Texas shooting, 1991

A gunman on October 16, 1991, opened fire in a Texas-based resturant killing 23 civilians and injuring a score. The incident reportedly took place at Luby's restaurant located in Killeen, Texas. The perpetrator, George Hennard, then shot and killed himself.

San Ysidro mass shooting, 1984

The San Ysidro mass shooting on July 18, 1984, took place around a McDonald's outlet killing 21 people and wounding another 19. The gunman was identified as James Huberty, 41. He, however, was shot dead by a SWAT team sniper.

Austin shooting, Tx, 1966

On August 1, 1966, an ex-marine sharpshooter went on a shooting spree killing over a dozon persons at the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. Identified as Charles Whitman, the gunman reportedly killed his mother and wife before heading to the campus.