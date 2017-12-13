Deadly blast foiled in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Dur Baba: The Afghan security forces on Wednesday thwarted a deadly explosion in eastern Nangarhar province after they defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a roadside in Dur Baba district.

The provincial government media office said in a statement that the militants had planted an IED on a roadside Dur Baba district that was discovered before the militants managed to carry out a deadly explosion, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, at least three ISIS terrorists were killed in a drone strike in Nangarhar province's Achin district.

The provincial government said that some weapons and ammunition belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrike, which was carried out in the vicinity of Bandar area of Achin district.