हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Texas hospital explosion

Deadly Texas hospital explosion leaves 1 dead, 12 injured

The powerful blast knocked off power in several parts of the town.

Deadly Texas hospital explosion leaves 1 dead, 12 injured
Representational Image (Pic courtesy: Pixabay)

TEXAS: At least one person was killed and 12 others injured following an explosion at a construction site at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident took place in the afternoon, around 2:30 pm, was caused by a generator that exploded at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, nearly 40 miles west of Waco. Most persons injured in the blast were construction workers, officials confirmed, with three to four still in critical condition.

Following the blast, two nursing homes in the Oaks at Coryell and the Meadows lost power and were evacuated.

First responders and emergency crews tried to rescue the patients trapped in the hospital.

The powerful blast knocked off power in several parts of the town.

An investigation has been launched into what caused the explosion.

Tags:
Texas hospital explosionTexas explosionTexas blastBlastExplosion

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close