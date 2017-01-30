Democrats to rally against Trump immigration ban

Washington: US Democratic Party members will hold a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday to call on President Donald Trump to rescind his executive order banning immigrants and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the media reported.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will lead the protest, which is slated to start at 6 p.m., the Politico news magazine reported.

Both the House and Senate will be in session.

"We are witnessing a historic injustice unfold, and we must keep the pressure on," Pelosi wrote in a letter to the House Democrats on Sunday.

"Tomorrow (Monday), House and Senate Democrats will gather for a press event in front of the steps of the Supreme Court to demand the President withdraw his disreputable executive order. All Members are urged to come to express our solidarity."

Lawmakers along with local refugees will also hold a candlelight vigil at the end of the demonstration.