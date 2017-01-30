Democrats to rally against Trump immigration ban
Washington: US Democratic Party members will hold a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday to call on President Donald Trump to rescind his executive order banning immigrants and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the media reported.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will lead the protest, which is slated to start at 6 p.m., the Politico news magazine reported.
Both the House and Senate will be in session.
"We are witnessing a historic injustice unfold, and we must keep the pressure on," Pelosi wrote in a letter to the House Democrats on Sunday.
"Tomorrow (Monday), House and Senate Democrats will gather for a press event in front of the steps of the Supreme Court to demand the President withdraw his disreputable executive order. All Members are urged to come to express our solidarity."
Lawmakers along with local refugees will also hold a candlelight vigil at the end of the demonstration.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!