Nobel Peace Prize

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2018

While Mukwege has been honoured for his work in treating victims of sexual violence in Congo, Murad is hailed for speaking out against crimes against women.

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 was awarded on Friday to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their respective work against sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

While the Nobel committee hailed the work done by Congolese gynaecologist Mukwege for treating thousands of women who had been victims of sexual violence, Murad's personal and bitter experience with sexual violence was highlighted in her battle against using sexual violence as a weapon in conflict zones. She is a member of the Yazidi community in Iraq. "A more peaceful world can only be achieved if the security of women - especially in conflict zone -  can be assured. Both Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have put themselves at risk to help others," said Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

 

 

 

 

The committee said it wanted to highlight that women, who constitute half of most societies, need to be protected and those guilty of violating them or their rights in any way should be prosecuted. Asked if the 'Me Too' movement may have played a role in choosing the winners of the prize, Reiss-Andersen said that while this and using women as weapons in conflict zone are not the exact same, both highlight the plight of women and the need to ensure their security and dignity.

 

