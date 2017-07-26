close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

District chief, five others killed in Afghan mine blast

The incident took place late on Tuesday in Shib Koh district

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 15:56

Kabul: An Afghan district chief and five of his bodyguards have been killed in a roadside mine blast in Farah province, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday in Shib Koh district when Abdul Rahim Haidari was on way home from his office, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

"Haidari`s vehicle was hit by a roadside mine," the official said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

TAGS

AfghanKabulAbdul Rahim HaidariAttackAfghan attack

From Zee News

AmericasWorld

Woman forced to carry child on lap sues US airlines

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two NASA jets - Watch demonstration
Space

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two...

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Doval visit
India

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Dov...

AfricaWorld

Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing soldiers

India

Speaker says clerical error to blame for face-off between J...

US Muslims see friendly neighbours, but a foe in White House
AmericasWorld

US Muslims see friendly neighbours, but a foe in White Hous...

Uttar Pradesh

Dowry death: Three of family sentenced to 10 years jail in...

Arun Jaitley defamation case: HC imposes cost of Rs 10,000 on Arvind Kejriwal, warns Delhi CM not to make abusive remarks
Delhi

Arun Jaitley defamation case: HC imposes cost of Rs 10,000...

Over 18K NGOs fail to file annual returns for 5 years: Govt
India

Over 18K NGOs fail to file annual returns for 5 years: Govt

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels