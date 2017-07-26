District chief, five others killed in Afghan mine blast

Kabul: An Afghan district chief and five of his bodyguards have been killed in a roadside mine blast in Farah province, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday in Shib Koh district when Abdul Rahim Haidari was on way home from his office, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

"Haidari`s vehicle was hit by a roadside mine," the official said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.