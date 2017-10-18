Diwali 2017: From Trump to Turnbull and Trudeau, world leaders spread festive cheer

New Delhi: World leaders sent out message of peace, love and harmony as they wished people around the world on the occassion of Diwali. To be celebrated in India this Wednesday and Thursday, heads of state like US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished all - and especially Indians and those of Indian origin - on the occassion.

Trump celebrated Diwali at White House by lighting a lamp in the presence of administration officials and leaders of the Indian-American community. "Deeply honoured to celebrate Diwali - the Hindu festival of lights," he said. "As we do so, we especially remember the people of India, the home of the Hindu faith, who have built the world’s largest democracy."

Trump also reflected on the close bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before going on to hail the contribution of Indian-Americans in shaping United States. "The lighting of the diya is typically celebrated by families in their homes. Today, we proudly celebrate this holiday in the people's house. In so doing, we reaffirm that Indian-Americans and Hindu-Americans are truly cherished, treasured and beloved members of our great American family," he said.

Australian PM Turnbull too wished those who celebrate Diwali and said that such festivals define his country's diversity. "Today Deepavali is enjoyed by many around the world, regardless of background or faith. In Australia, festivities are held in cities, towns and homes across our country,” he said. "Such events bring understanding and appreciation to the broader community, and are a powerful reminder that our society is greatly enriched by its diversity. I encourage everyone to be proud of an Australia where people of different backgrounds and beliefs can be part of our national tradition."

In comparison, Canadian PM Trudeau kept his wishes simple but his choice of words led to some controversy. "Diwali Mubarak! We're celebrating in Ottawa tonight," he tweeted on Tuesday. Some of his followers quickly pointed out that he had used an Arabic word for a Hindu festival.



It's not "Diwali Mubarak", it's "Diwali Ki Badhai" ... Correct it .. — Bhavesh K Pandey (@bhaveshkpandey) October 17, 2017

Mubarak is Arabic, not ‘hindi.’ Jussayin. — HHaltam (@haltam_h) October 17, 2017

There were many others though who defended Trudeau. One tweet even pointed out that 'Happy' is a foreign word but is commonly used to wish others during Diwali.