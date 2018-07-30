हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Doctor treating Nawaz Sharif suffers heart stroke, admitted to same hospital

This comes just hours after the former Pakistan prime minister was moved from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to PIMS in Islamabad.

The doctor leading the medical board examining former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has himself suffered a heart stroke. Dr Ijaz Qadeer, who is the head of the medical board, has reportedly been shifted to the same centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad where Sharif undergoing treatment.

This comes just hours after the former Pakistan prime minister was moved from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to PIMS in Islamabad after his health condition deteriorated. According to Dawn News TV, Sharif was admitted to the hospital following “serious cardiac complications”.

The sugar level of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader has also increased, along with stress level. The decision was taken by the doctors to move him out of prison to hospital after ECG and irregular blood reports.

The former prime minister had earlier declined to be shifted to hospital despite deteriorating health conditions. Pakistani media had reported that Sharif’s kidney was on the verge of collapse. A medical board had also examined the leader last week.

Pakistan's Express News had quoted sources as saying that Sharif had kidney-related complications and that a medical board examining him had recommended that he be transferred to a hospital as soon as possible. The doctors reportedly also said that the medical centre within the jail did not have facilities to provide IV fluid to patients.

Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi soon after they landed in Lahore from London via UAE, as they were convicted in Avenfield properties case.

