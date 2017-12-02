Donald Trump again insists `no collusion` with Russia
President Donald Trump insisted again on Saturday that there no collusion between his campaign and Russia during his bid for the White House.
| Updated: Dec 02, 2017, 20:19 PM IST
"No collusion," Trump said a day after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pledged to cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller`s probe into Russia`s meddling into the election.
Flynn also pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador.