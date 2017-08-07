close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump and Moon Jae-In agree North Korea poses `growing direct threat`: White House

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday agreed that North Korea "poses a grave and growing direct threat," in a phone call one day after the UN Security Council backed fresh sanctions on the North.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 07:57
Donald Trump and Moon Jae-In agree North Korea poses `growing direct threat`: White House
US President Donald Trump

Columbia: US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday agreed that North Korea "poses a grave and growing direct threat," in a phone call one day after the UN Security Council backed fresh sanctions on the North.

"The two leaders affirmed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, South Korea, and Japan, as well as to most countries around the world," the White House said of the call, in which the pair welcomed the sweeping sanctions.

"The leaders committed to fully implement all relevant resolutions and to urge the international community to do so as well."

TAGS

US PresidentDonald TrumpSouth Korean PresidentMoon Jae-inNorth Korea

From Zee News

Finance Ministry officials trying to derail probe against Chidambarams&#039;: Swamy writes to PM Modi
India

Finance Ministry officials trying to derail probe against C...

Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of &#039;Sawan&#039;
India

Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of...

Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s Pakistani Rakhi-sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh
India

Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani Rakhi-si...

World

Saudi Arabia sentences Islamic State militant to 20 years i...

Let&#039;s talk on Kashmir, new Pakistan Foreign Minister tells India
World

Let's talk on Kashmir, new Pakistan Foreign Minister t...

Kerala

CPI (M) no different than 'Taliban': RSS leader

World

13 injured in hazardous materials leak at California dock

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: LeT terrorist killed in encounter
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: LeT terrorist killed in encounter

World

Attack on United Nations office in Colombia injures police...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India