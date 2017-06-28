close
Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying 'false story', labels it 'fake news joke'

United States President Donald Trump has attacked The New York Times again for carrying another "false story" and labeled the paper as a "fake news joke" .

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 21:03
Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying 'false story', labels it 'fake news joke'

New York: United States President Donald Trump has attacked The New York Times again for carrying another "false story" and labeled the paper as a "fake news joke" .

"The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me," he tweeted. "They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!"

Trump has been accusing journalists of printing incorrect stories and suggested that the media has portrayed him as being disengaged from the legislative process of repealing Obamacare when the opposite is true.

The New York Times carried a story titled "On Senate health bill, Trump falters in closer's role."

Minutes later, Trump added a second post on Twitter, "Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S."

Trump has suffered an embarrassing setback on a key campaign pledge after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on his legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. The Republican bill now will not be considered until after the Senate's week-long 4 July recess.

