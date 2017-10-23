Donald Trump made me cry, told me my husband knew what he had signed up for: Widow of slain US soldier

Washington: President Donald Trump struggled to remember the name of the US soldier killed in an ambush in Niger when he called the man's widow for condolences, the woman told a TV channel on Monday.

In an interview with ABC`s "Good Morning America," Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of Sergeant La David T Johnson, said Trump had made her "cry even worse" in a condolence telephone call when he said that her husband "knew what he signed up for."

She also said she has been told little about how her husband was killed and has not been allowed to see his body.

La David Johnson was one of four US Army soldiers killed on October 4 in an attack in the West African nation.

Last week, a member of the US House of Representatives, Frederica Wilson, said she had listened to the call from Trump and that he had upset the family by saying Johnson "knew what he signed up for."

That drew an sharp rebuke from the President, who dubbed Wilson "whacky" and denied her account of the call.

"I didn`t say what that congresswoman said," Trump told reporters last week. "I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife who... sounded like a lovely woman," Reuters reported.

Myeshia Johnson said, "The President said that he (her husband) knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway ...And it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he couldn’t remember my husband’s name."

Johnson said that when Trump called, she and other family members were in a limousine riding to an airport where her husband`s body was shipped.

Wilson was also in the car.

Johnson said she did not say anything during the call, adding that afterward, she was "very upset and hurt."

Asked what she might now say to Trump, Johnson said she had "nothing to say to him."

The widow also said that the military has told her little about what happened in Niger, and that she is upset that she has not been allowed to see her husband`s body.

"I don`t know what`s in that box," said of her husband`s coffin. "It could be empty for all I know."

On the other hand, Trump responded by posting on Twitter, "I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation."

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

The attack earlier this month, which US officials suspect was carried out by a local affiliate of Islamic State, has thrown a spotlight on the US counter-terrorism mission in Niger, which has about 800 US troops.

(With Agency inputs)