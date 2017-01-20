Donald Trump commits Twitter blunder; mistakes Ivanka from Brighton for his daughter
New Delhi: President-elect Donald Trump committed a Twitter blunder by tweeting a message at wrong Ivanka instead of his daughter.
Trump quoted a tweet praising his daughter Ivanka, but the account mentioned in the tweet belongs to Ivanka Majic, a digital consultant from the British seaside town of Brighton.
The only thing the two women would appear to have in common is that they share the same first name, which possibly bewildered trump.
The tweet trump shared was:
"@Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class," read the tweet Trump shared.
The girl, taking advantage of the moment on the global stage responded to the President-elect with a tweet of her own: "And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange."
