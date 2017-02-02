Donald Trump conducts tense call with Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull
Washington: President Donald Trump was perhaps not having a good day when he recently spoke with his Australian counterpart, whom the new US leader upbraided over a refugee accord, media reported.
The new US leader reportedly abruptly cut short his call with Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull after criticizing the countries' bilateral refugee agreement and exulting over his electoral college victory in the November election, according to The Washington Post.
Australia is considered one of the closest allies of the United States, and one might have expected to the call to be smooth sailing.
Turnbull insisted today that relations between the diplomatic partners were strong despite reports that Trump had berated him.
The Australian leader refused to comment when asked about the report and whether it was true.
"I appreciate your interest, but it's better that these things -- these conversations are conducted candidly, frankly, privately," he said.
"I can assure you the relationship is very strong."
Turnbull said Monday that Trump had agreed to honor the deal struck with Obama to resettle an unspecified number of the 1,600 people Australia holds in offshore processing centers in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
There were fears the US president would rescind it after he signed an executive order last week to suspend the arrival of refugees to the US for a least 120 days, and bar entry for three months to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
"The very extensive engagement we have with the new administration underlines the closeness of the alliance," Turnbull said.
"But as Australians know me very well -- I stand up for Australia in every forum -- public or private."
Trump, a billionaire former reality TV star, is known for his capricious moods. He regularly takes to Twitter to lambast his political opponents, the media and others.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- First Budget after demonetisation: This is what people have to say!
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I