Donald Trump

Donald Trump dramatically withdraws endorsement of G7 joint statement, accuses Justin Trudeau of dishonesty

The US president had angry words for Trudeau, saying the Canadian prime minister had "acted so meek and mild" in their joint discussions only to later pledge in a press conference that he would not be pushed around.

Quebec City: US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew his endorsement of a joint statement at the end of a G7 summit in Canada today in a row over trade, accusing the summit's chairman Justin Trudeau of dishonesty. "Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US Reps not to endorse the Communique," Trump said in Tweet sent from on board Air Force One.

Trump, who is on his way to Singapore for a summit with North Korea's leader, also reiterated warnings that his administration was mulling tariffs "on automobiles flooding the US market" in a move that would be primarily aimed at another G7 member, Germany.

The US president then had angry words for Trudeau, saying the Canadian prime minister had "acted so meek and mild" in their joint discussions only to later pledge in a press conference that he would not be pushed around.

"Very dishonest & weak," Trump said, adding that recently imposed US tariffs on imports of Canadian steel and aluminium were in response to similar measures imposed on American dairy products by Canada. 

Trump made an early departure on Saturday from the Group of Seven (G7) Summit amid tensions with Canada over the subjects of trade and NAFTA, and headed for Singapore where he will meet on June 12 with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The delegation, which besides the President includes White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Trump`s economic adviser, John Bolton, took off on Air Force One, Efe reported.

Before leaving, Trump gave a press conference at the seat of the G7 Summit, during which he spoke of his imminent meeting with Kim, and said he would know "within the first minute" whether the North Korean leader is serious about negotiating with the US.

Asked how he would know so quickly, Trump said it would be because of "my touch, my feel - that`s what I do," and that he wasn`t about to waste his time if he found the North Korean leader wasn`t being sincere.

Tags:
Donald TrumpG7 joint statementJustin Trudeau

