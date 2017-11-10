Donald Trump hails India at APEC, says Narendra Modi 'very successful' in bringing Indians together

DANANG: US President Donald Trump hailed the contribution of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indo-Pacific region. "In the broader region, countries outside APEC are also making great strides in this chapter for the Indo-Pacific," he said in a speech at the APEC CEO summit in Vietnam on Friday.

"India is celebrating its 70th anniversary. It's a sovereign democracy, as well as, think of this, one of over one billion people is the largest democracy in the world. Since India opened its economy, it has achieved astounding growth and a new world of opportunity for its expanding middle class, and Prime Minister Modi has been working to bring that vast country and all of its people together as one, and he's working at it very, very successfully indeed," he added.

In more and more places throughout this region, citizens of SOVEREIGN and INDEPENDENT nations have taken greater control of their destinies, and unlocked the potential of their people. #APEC2017 pic.twitter.com/a570IIGe0I — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2017

He added that the US was ready to make a bilateral deal with any country in the Indo-Pacific region, but only on the basis of "mutual respect and mutual benefit".

Sending a strong message on trade, Trump said that the United States could no longer tolerate chronic trade abuses and would insist on fair and equal policies.

"When the United States enters into a trading relationship with other countries or other peoples, we will from now on expect that our partners will faithfully follow the rules," he said in the seaside resort of Danang.

"We expect that markets will be open to an equal degree on both sides and that private investment, not government planners, will direct investment," he said in a speech ahead of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders.

Trump arrived in Vietnam from China on the fourth leg of a 12-day trip to Asia. Redressing the balance of trade between Asia and the United States is at the centre of Trump's "America First" policy he says will protect US workers.