Donald Trump has 'black belt' in sexual impropriety, hit on my wife once: Billy Baldwin

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 19:59 PM IST
Donald Trump has &#039;black belt&#039; in sexual impropriety, hit on my wife once: Billy Baldwin

LOS ANGELES: Actor Billy Baldwin has called US President Donald Trump a "5th degree black belt" sexual harasser.

The actor also accused Trump of inappropriate behivour towards his wife Chynna Phillips at a party in a hotel in Manhattan.

Baldwin was replying to Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, who posted a tweet about new allegations against embattled Democrat senator Al Franken.

"Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.

"In fact... I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel .. your father showed up uninvited and hit on my wife... Invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City," Baldwin tweeted.

Baldwin said that Phillips rebuffed Trump's advances.

