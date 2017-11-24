Donald Trump has 'black belt' in sexual impropriety, hit on my wife once: Billy Baldwin

LOS ANGELES: Actor Billy Baldwin has called US President Donald Trump a "5th degree black belt" sexual harasser.

The actor also accused Trump of inappropriate behivour towards his wife Chynna Phillips at a party in a hotel in Manhattan.

Baldwin was replying to Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, who posted a tweet about new allegations against embattled Democrat senator Al Franken.

"Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.

"In fact... I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel .. your father showed up uninvited and hit on my wife... Invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City," Baldwin tweeted.

Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.

In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017

Baldwin said that Phillips rebuffed Trump's advances.