Donald Trump has 'black belt' in sexual impropriety, hit on my wife once: Billy Baldwin
Actor Billy Baldwin has called US President Donald Trump a "5th degree black belt" sexual harasser.
LOS ANGELES: Actor Billy Baldwin has called US President Donald Trump a "5th degree black belt" sexual harasser.
The actor also accused Trump of inappropriate behivour towards his wife Chynna Phillips at a party in a hotel in Manhattan.
Baldwin was replying to Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, who posted a tweet about new allegations against embattled Democrat senator Al Franken.
"Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.
"In fact... I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel .. your father showed up uninvited and hit on my wife... Invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City," Baldwin tweeted.
Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.
In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City.
She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017
Baldwin said that Phillips rebuffed Trump's advances.