close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump, in tweet, again blasts Amazon over taxes, jobs

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Amazon.com on Twitter over taxes and jobs and accused the global retailer, without evidence, of hurting U.S. localities and causing job losses.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 17:17
Donald Trump, in tweet, again blasts Amazon over taxes, jobs
File photo

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Amazon.com on Twitter over taxes and jobs and accused the global retailer, without evidence, of hurting U.S. localities and causing job losses.

Shares of the company fell 0.5 percent at $978.00 in premarket trade after Trump`s comments.

Amazon.com has said that it has more than 50,000 job openings across the United States to help fulfill customer orders and earlier this month hosted multiple job fairs to fill them.

TAGS

Donald TrumpUS PresidentAmazonTwitter

From Zee News

Lizard found in palak paneer in Mumbai; five of family rushed to hospital
Maharashtra

Lizard found in palak paneer in Mumbai; five of family rush...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC appoints panel to examine 241 cases
DelhiDelhi

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC appoints panel to examine 241 case...

Panasonic launches new budget smartphone
Mobiles

Panasonic launches new budget smartphone

Sierra Leone mudslide: 600 still missing in Freetown, thousands become homeless
World

Sierra Leone mudslide: 600 still missing in Freetown, thous...

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dares Nitish Kumar to sack him; calls Oppn meet on Aug 17
Bihar

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dares Nitish Kumar to sack...

&#039;Blue Whale&#039; type games totally unacceptable: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Gaming

'Blue Whale' type games totally unacceptable: Rav...

Madhya Pradesh local body elections: BJP wins 26 president’s posts; Congress improves tally, bags 14
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh local body elections: BJP wins 26 president’...

Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats vendor in West Bengal&#039;s Purulia — Watch
West Bengal

Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Belthari...

CBSE initiative helping girl students crack IIT entrance exam
Education

CBSE initiative helping girl students crack IIT entrance ex...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India