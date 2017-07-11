close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump Jr informed of Russian effort to aid campaign

Ahead of meeting a Russian lawyer believed to offer compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed that the material was part of Kremlin`s effort to aid his father`s candidacy, a report by The New York Times said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 12:05
Donald Trump Jr informed of Russian effort to aid campaign

Washington: Ahead of meeting a Russian lawyer believed to offer compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed that the material was part of Kremlin`s effort to aid his father`s candidacy, a report by The New York Times said.

The information was sent in an email by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting, three sources with knowledge of the email told The New York Times on Monday. 

In a statement on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged that he was interested in receiving damaging information about Clinton, but gave no indication that he thought the lawyer might have been a Kremlin proxy.

Goldstone`s message indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. However, it does not elaborate on the wider effort by Moscow to help the Trump campaign, the sources said.

There is also no evidence to suggest that the promised damaging information was related to Russian government computer hacking that led to the release of thousands of Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails. 

The meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya was also attended by the President`s campaign chairman at the time, Paul J. Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

It took place on June 9, 2016, less than a week before it was widely reported that Russian hackers had infiltrated DNC`s servers.

The New York Times first reported on the existence of the meeting on Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr.`s lawyer Alan Futerfas said his client had done nothing wrong but pledged to work with investigators if contacted.

"In my view, this is much ado about nothing. During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia," he told The New York Times on Monday. 

"Don Jr.`s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed."

In response to The New York Times` report, Donald Trump Jr. said in a series of tweets on Monday evening that he "happy to work with the (Senate) committee to pass on what I know".

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Congress are currently investigating alleged Russian meddling in last year`s US election, including whether any of President Donald Trump`s associates colluded with the Kremlin to influence the result.

TAGS

Donald TrumpTrumo Jr.Hillary Clinton

From Zee News

Technology

RailCloud to optimise server management, resources

Facebook reportedly aims paid subscription for publications
Internet & Social Media

Facebook reportedly aims paid subscription for publications

Goa

Schools in Goa told to reschedule term exams for FIFA match...

No reason why India, China can&#039;t handle border differences this time: Jaishankar
India

No reason why India, China can't handle border differe...

Facebook drops price of its VR hardware again
Internet & Social Media

Facebook drops price of its VR hardware again

Meet Salim, the Gujarat bus driver who risked his life to save Amarnath Yatris
GujaratJammu and Kashmir

Meet Salim, the Gujarat bus driver who risked his life to s...

AmericasWorld

US Army soldier arrested in Hawaii on terrorism charges

Maharashtra

Nagpur boat capsize: Eight bodies recovered

Amid border row, Chinese city seeks India&#039;s participation in expo
India

Amid border row, Chinese city seeks India's participat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?