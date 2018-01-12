Donald Trump likely to meet Macron in Davos: White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump is likely to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos later this month, the White House said.

The two leaders also spoke over phone ahead of their Davos meeting.

"The two leaders discussed President Macron's recent visit to China and committed to continue to apply pressure on North Korea until it returns to the path of denuclearization," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

During the call, Trump underscored that Iran must stop its "destabilizing activity" in the region.?

"The two leaders agreed to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, schedules permitting," Sanders said.