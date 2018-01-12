हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Donald Trump likely to meet Macron in Davos: White House

US President Donald Trump is likely to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos later this month, the White House said.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 12, 2018, 06:24 AM IST
Comments |
Donald Trump likely to meet Macron in Davos: White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump is likely to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos later this month, the White House said.
The two leaders also spoke over phone ahead of their Davos meeting.

"The two leaders discussed President Macron's recent visit to China and committed to continue to apply pressure on North Korea until it returns to the path of denuclearization," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

During the call, Trump underscored that Iran must stop its "destabilizing activity" in the region.?

"The two leaders agreed to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, schedules permitting," Sanders said.

Tags:
Donald TrumpEmmanuel MacronUnited StatesWashington
Next
Story

Japan starts chicken cull after confirming bird flu outbreak

Trending