close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela opposition leaders

In a statement issued by the White House late on Tuesday, Trump said Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma were political prisoners held illegally by the Venezuelan government.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 10:25
Donald Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela opposition leaders
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Washington:  US President Donald Trump said the United States holds Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "personally responsible" for the health and safety of two leading opponents of his government jailed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the White House late on Tuesday, Trump said Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma were political prisoners held illegally by the Venezuelan government.

"The United States holds Maduro — who publicly announced just hours earlier that he would move against his political opposition — personally responsible for the health and safety of Mr. Lopez, Mr. Ledezma, and any others seized," Trump said.

TAGS

US President Donald TrumpVenezuela President Nicolas MaduroHealthJail

From Zee News

Fire at former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit home
Delhi

Fire at former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit home

Sean Spicer still plans to leave White House, official says
AmericasWorld

Sean Spicer still plans to leave White House, official says

WorldAsia

CPEC `a master plan for deep Chinese penetration of Pakista...

WorldAsia

Japan's foreign minister set to take party post in Cab...

AmericasWorld

US willing to talk to North Korea: Rex Tillerson

Reliance JioPhone effect: Intex launches first feature phone with 4G VoLTE support
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone effect: Intex launches first feature phon...

Uttar Pradesh: Deepak Sharma, the man accused of beating up boy for making memes, reveals why he did so
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Deepak Sharma, the man accused of beating up...

AssamIndia

Former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev passes away

WorldAsia

For Pakistanis, China `friendship` road runs one way

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?