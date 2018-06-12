हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump meets Kim Jong-un: Twitter sees the funny side

While both the leaders found the summit successful, netizens took to Twitter to troll Donald Trump and  Kim Jong-un, with few even suggesting to reward the former with Nobel 'Peace' Prize. 

Donald Trump meets Kim Jong-un: Twitter sees the funny side
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

After months of missile threats and enmity exchanged through social media, US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive document in a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday. 

Issuing a joint statement after the summit, Trump and Kim pledged to work towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and assured to maintain peace between the two countries. 
  
While both the leaders found the summit successful, netizens took to Twitter to troll Trump and  Kim, with few even suggesting to reward the former with Nobel 'Peace' Prize. 

 Here are some of the reactions: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

President  Donald Trump said he was open to the idea of inviting Kim Jong-un to the White House, he also said that this was the first of many meetings to come with his North Korean counterpart. Kim, on his part, said the past should be buried and that both countries should now look at the present and future, and ensure close collaboration.

Tags:
Donald TrumpKim Jong-UnNorth KoreaWhite House

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close