Donald Trump, Melania bashed on social media for their outfits while visiting storm-ravaged Texas

Houston: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, visited Texas on Tuesday to survey the response to devastating tropical storm Harvey, the biggest natural disaster of his White House tenure.

However, the couple also made news for what they were wearing and for choosing style over practicality.

Melania was photographed walking across the White House lawn in sky-high stiletto pumps, part of an outfit that included tailored capri pants, an Army green bomber jacket with ruched sleeves and aviator sunglasses.

Trump`s outfit included a black hooded rain jacket, khaki trousers and brown boots.

Later, Melania changed on the flight and stepped off Air Force One wearing black trousers and a white button up shirt, trading the stilettos for white tennis shoes.

She also wore a black baseball cap that read 'FLOTUS' - the abbreviation for First Lady of the United States.

The couple were roasted on the social media with many like writer Maria Del Russo, comedian Jessica Kirson, comedian Chelsea Handler, songwriter Holly O'Reilly, actor James Morrison, actor Michael Ian Black and television writer-producer Brad Wollack among others questioning their attire.

Melania over here looking like Flood Watch Barbie. Pretty sure Loubs aren't waterproof, babes. https://t.co/XCAexsWpsc — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) August 29, 2017

WHAT IS WITH THE FLOTUS HAT?! https://t.co/1B1SaxgYAz — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) August 29, 2017

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos. How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017

Wait...are those...

TAN pants Trump is wearing? Remember when Obama's biggest scandal was a tan suit?

https://t.co/y4umdrUv5i — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017

Woman for whom the outdoors is what is used to get from one indoor place to another is off to visit a flood zone. But don't make fun of her. pic.twitter.com/LHaRmC1qKZ — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) August 29, 2017

Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/BWhUSKWVQ8 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 29, 2017

Not an expert, but are stiletto heels the best footwear for a disaster zone? https://t.co/pkALTnKvz0 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 29, 2017

Help is on the way, Texas! Don't worry, Melania has her special storm stilettos. https://t.co/lVsIneYbXF — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) August 29, 2017

Melania taking off for Houston on AF1...in stilettos. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 29, 2017

Brilliant idea @FLOTUS. You can pick up debris with your heels. #wearingstiltsinahurricane — Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) August 29, 2017

(With AFP inputs)