Donald Trump, Melania bashed on social media for their outfits while visiting storm-ravaged Texas

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 02:02
Pic courtesy: IANS

Houston: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, visited Texas on Tuesday to survey the response to devastating tropical storm Harvey, the biggest natural disaster of his White House tenure.

However, the couple also made news for what they were wearing and for choosing style over practicality.

Melania was photographed walking across the White House lawn in sky-high stiletto pumps, part of an outfit that included tailored capri pants, an Army green bomber jacket with ruched sleeves and aviator sunglasses.

Trump`s outfit included a black hooded rain jacket, khaki trousers and brown boots. 

Later, Melania changed on the flight and stepped off Air Force One wearing black trousers and a white button up shirt, trading the stilettos for white tennis shoes. 

She also wore a black baseball cap that read 'FLOTUS' - the abbreviation for First Lady of the United States.

The couple were roasted on the social media with many like writer Maria Del Russo, comedian Jessica Kirson, comedian Chelsea Handler, songwriter Holly O'Reilly, actor James Morrison, actor Michael Ian Black and television writer-producer Brad Wollack among others questioning their attire. 

(With AFP inputs)

