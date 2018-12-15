हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
USA

Donald Trump names Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

US President Donald Trump on Friday named budget director Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff, a week after he announced John Kelly's scheduled departure.

Donald Trump names Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

US President Donald Trump on Friday named budget director Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff, a week after he announced John Kelly's scheduled departure.

"I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction," said Trump in a tweet, Xinhua reported.

The president added that he looked forward to working with Mulvaney in the latter's new capacity, and that Kelly will stay until the end of the year.

Mulvaney, 51, is a former Republican congressman from the US state of South Carolina. He has been the budget director since Trump took office, and was acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau between Nov. 25, 2017 and Dec. 11, 2018.

The latest announcement came as Trump spent almost a week considering a nominee to fill the vacancy left by Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps general.

His previous candidates, including Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Nick Ayers and former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, refused to take the post.

Tags:
USADonald TrumpMick MulvaneyWhite House chief of staffWhite House

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close