close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump offers to mediate in Qatar crisis

US President Donald Trump offered on Thursday to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors and said he believed the dispute could be solved "fairly easily."

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 00:30
Donald Trump offers to mediate in Qatar crisis

District of Columbia: US President Donald Trump offered on Thursday to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors and said he believed the dispute could be solved "fairly easily."

"I would be willing to be the mediator," Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. "I think it`s something that`s going to get solved fairly easily."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced on June 5 they had cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing it of having ties with Shiite Iran and fundamentalist Islamist groups.

TAGS

Donald TrumpQatarUnited States of AmericaSaudi ArabiaBahrainUnited Arab EmiratesEgypt

From Zee News

Military action against North Korea `not inevitable`: Donald Trump
WorldAsia

Military action against North Korea `not inevitable`: Donal...

PM Modi following someone on Twitter not a character certificate: BJP
India

PM Modi following someone on Twitter not a character certif...

Hurricane Irma kills 10, may hit Florida Sunday as Category 4
AmericasWorld

Hurricane Irma kills 10, may hit Florida Sunday as Category...

Gujarat government to give cash reward to find out Blue Whale curators
Gujarat

Gujarat government to give cash reward to find out Blue Wha...

GJM delegation to Delhi to meet Rajnath Singh: Bimal Gurung
West Bengal

GJM delegation to Delhi to meet Rajnath Singh: Bimal Gurung

Delhi

Delhi Police book man openly threatening to kill five promi...

VVPAT will be used in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Election Commission
Himachal Pradesh

VVPAT will be used in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections:...

Train derailments: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal orders quick replacement of old tracks
India

Train derailments: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal orders qu...

Punjab

Incharge of Dera Sacha Sauda centre in Salabatpura arrested

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi

Israeli warplanes hit military facility, says Syrian Army

Hurricane Irma kills 10, may hit Florida Sunday as powerful category 4 storm

Marvel's new super heroine 'Ngozi' is Nigerian, inspired by Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram