Donald Trump offers to mediate in Qatar crisis

District of Columbia: US President Donald Trump offered on Thursday to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors and said he believed the dispute could be solved "fairly easily."

"I would be willing to be the mediator," Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. "I think it`s something that`s going to get solved fairly easily."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced on June 5 they had cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing it of having ties with Shiite Iran and fundamentalist Islamist groups.