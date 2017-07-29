close
Donald Trump ousts Reince Priebus, names Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff

In a dramatic move, US president Donald Trump on Friday dismissed Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff and appointed Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to the job.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 07:02
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Trump announced the development and wrote,"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American...."

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! ...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration," his tweet further reads. 

Showering praise on Kelly, Trump told reporters,"John Kelly will do a fantastic job. Gen. Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far, respected by everybody. He's a great American."

Reportedly, the dramatic move comes amid a long-simmering feud between Priebus and new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who lambasted him in an interview with The New Yorker this week. Reince Priebus said he resigned on Thursday.

Donald TrumpReince Priebusnames Homeland Security SecretaryJohn KellyWhite House chief of staf

