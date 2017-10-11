Donald Trump pledges support in fighting California wildfires

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has said that the federal government will stand with the people of California after the devastating wildfires blazing through the region claimed 15 lives.

"I want to say a few words to the people of California. Great state. Especially with those in Napa. Napa has been hit so hard. And Sonoma. As they deal with the tragic loss of life and property to devastating wildfires," CNN quoted Trump as saying in his first public comments on the deadly California wildfires.

"I spoke with Governor Brown last night to let him know that the federal government will stand with the people of California and we will be there for you in this time of terrible tragedy and need. And I just want to pay my warmest respects. They are going through a lot," he added.

The wildfire, driven by powerful winds, tore through Northern California on Monday, forcing evacuations and destroying homes in their path.

Officials expect the death toll to rise, and high winds in coming days could complicate efforts to contain fires that have already torched 115,000 acres of land, mostly in Northern California's wine country, the Washington Post reported.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated to safer places following the wind-driven fire.

The improving conditions have allowed fire fighters to slowly and cautiously contain the fires, but winds are expected to pick up again.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has approved a federal disaster declaration for California in response to wildfires.

Earlier, California Governor Jerry Brown had requested federal assistance to combat the deadly fires and had also declared an emergency in eight counties, including Napa and Sonoma.

The Department of Homeland Security has said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency immediately agreed to the state's request for federal funds to help fight many of the fires.