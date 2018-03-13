Donald Trump sacks Rex Tillerson, appoints CIA chief Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed Rex Tillerson from the post of secretary of state. Earlier today, the President took to Twitter to announce the development.

Expressing complete confidence on Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, Trump said that he has been chosen as the new Secretary of State.

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!," Trump said.

Pompeo will be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, who is currently the deputy director at CIA. Haspel would be the first woman to become the CIA Director.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump’s announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.