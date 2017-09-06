Donald Trump says he has 'great love' for those protected by DACA

Washington D.C.: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has a "great love" for the young immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

"I have a great heart for the folks we are talking about, a great love for them," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.

"I have a love for these people and hopefully now congress will be able to help them and do it properly," he added.

The remarks represented Trump`s first in-person comments on his decision to end the Obama-era DACA program, which his Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced earlier on Tuesday.

Trump also said that his decision to end DACA programme going to work out very well and it`s going to be right solution in the long term."I can tell you, speaking to members of Congress, they want to be able to do something and do it right. And really we have no choice, we have to be able to do something, and I think it`s going to work out very well, and long term it`s going to be the right solution," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump on Twitter said that he is looking forward to work with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to address immigration reform that put the U.S. citizens first.

"I look forward to working w/ D`s + R`s in Congress to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st," he tweeted.

Trump administration ended the Obama-era programme on Tuesday that allowed some undocumented immigrants, who came to the U.S. as children, to work and live legally.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had earlier said, "The program, known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration, is being rescinded."

He added that the United States should set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants to should be allowed each year as all of them can`t be allowed.