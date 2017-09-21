close
Donald Trump says will be putting more sanctions on North Korea

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would be adding more sanctions on North Korea.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 20:28

New York: President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would be adding more sanctions on North Korea.

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks over Pyongyang`s missile and nuclear weapons program, despite intense pressure from world powers.

"We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," Trump said in response to a question at a meeting with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

On Afghanistan, Trump said the U.S. military was doing more leading than fighting.

TAGS

Donald TrumpWashingtonUnited StatesNorth KoreaPyongyangSeoulSouth Korea

