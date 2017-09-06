close
Donald Trump scraps DACA: About six thousand Indians may be affected

With the Trump administration discarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Tuesday, the lives of 8,00,000 young immigrants in the United States including an estimated 6,000 Indians are likely to get affected.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 00:47
Donald Trump scraps DACA: About six thousand Indians may be affected
File photo

Washington: With the Trump administration discarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Tuesday, the lives of 8,00,000 young immigrants in the United States are likely to get affected.

An estimated 6,000 Indians too may suffer as a result. 

DACA, a program introduced by former US President Barack Obama, permitted the immigrants a renewable two-year allowance to pursue education or job in America.

However, the Trump administration reportedly said that no current beneficiaries of the program would be affected before March 5, 2018.

Also, they will be allowed to apply for the two-year renewal by October 5.

US President Donald Trump's action, announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, does not indicate that the DACA recipients are 'bad people'.

"To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It's just that simple. That would be an open-border policy and the American people have rightly rejected that," Sessions said.

While making the announcement, he termed the DACA program as an 'open-ended circumvention of immigration law through unconstitutional authority by the executive branch'.

According to the latest notification, no new DACA applications will be accepted.

This means, if an individual minor is dwelling illegally or has been brought in illegally in the US, he will not be guaranteed with any protection against deportation, reported The Times of India.

(With Reuters inputs)

Donald TrumpBarack ObamaDACAUnited StatesAttorney General Jeff SessionsDeferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

