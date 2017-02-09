Donald Trump seeks constructive ties with China

Washington: China and the US should work towards building constructive relations, US President Donald Trump said in a letter to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The Wednesday letter, Trump`s first direct communication with Xi, follows the Chinese President`s congratulatory note on the occasion of his inauguration on January 20, Efe news agency reported.

In the letter, the US President offered belated wishes to China for the Lunar New Year and said "he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the US and China", according to a White House statement.

Trump is yet to speak to Xi over telephone, something he has already done with other world leaders.

Pro-establishment Chinese experts have predicted turbulence in trade and security matters, especially over China`s sovereignty claims in the South and East China Sea.