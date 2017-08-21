close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump sends 'thoughts and prayers' to US sailors in crash

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 09:31
Donald Trump sends &#039;thoughts and prayers&#039; to US sailors in crash
File photo

Columbia; US President Donald Trump late on Sunday tweeted his "thoughts and prayers" to the sailors aboard a US destroyer that collided with a tanker near Singapore, leaving 10 missing and five injured.

"Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway", he said in a post which contained a link to the US military`s announcement about the crash.

Earlier Sunday night, Trump had said "that`s too bad" in response to reporters` shouted questions about the USS John S. McCain. 

He had just landed at the White House in Marine One, returning to Washington from a 17-day "working vacation" at one of his golf resorts.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC east of Singapore and near the Strait of Malacca in the early hours of Monday local time, the US Navy said a statement.

"There are currently 10 sailors missing and five injured... Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities."

The ship was sailing under its own power and heading to port. 

TAGS

Donald TrumpWhite HouseUS NavyUS sailorsSingaporeUS military

From Zee News

India

Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in I...

CCTV footage shows Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes, alleges D Roopa- Watch video
India

CCTV footage shows Sasikala entering jail in civilian cloth...

Online auction selling rhino horns to open today; conservationists outraged
Environment

Online auction selling rhino horns to open today; conservat...

Supreme Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Colonel Purohit
India

Supreme Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Colone...

Delhi: Woman kills boyfriend over who will cook dinner
Delhi

Delhi: Woman kills boyfriend over who will cook dinner

EPS and OPS inch towards final AIADMK merger today; Sasikala likely to be ousted
India

EPS and OPS inch towards final AIADMK merger today; Sasikal...

AmericasIndia

Thousands celebrate at India Day Parade in New York

New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat, search on
IndiaDelhi

New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat,...

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days
Delhi

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India