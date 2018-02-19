Donald Trump slams Oprah Winfrey, dares her to run for President

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump today took a swipe at the American TV icon Oprah Winfrey, calling her "very insecure" and daring the billionaire talk show host to challenge him in 2020 so he can "expose and defeat" her.

Trump's diatribe came after the 64-year-old Winfrey in a TV show interviewed several Michigan voters about the president's first year in office.

The talk show queen asked the voters about the president’s tax plan, his reported reference to "shithole countries" and about America’s eroding reputation around the globe.

Trump claimed that Winfrey posed "biased and slanted" questions to the panel on the news programme.

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes," Trump said in a tweet.

"The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" he said.

Winfrey accepted the Golden Globes' Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement last month and gave an acceptance speech that explored issues of race and gender among other hot social and political topics.

Her speech gave rise to speculation of a potential presidential bid in 2020, but Winfrey has denied any such plans.

She has repeatedly said she will not run for President, despite many thinking she is the only hope against Trump in what would be a battle of TV titans.

"I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit - it’s not in my DNA," Winfrey told news magazine show 'Sixty Minutes' last week.