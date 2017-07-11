close
WATCH: Donald Trump stops to pick up hat that flew off Marine's head, pats on his arm

In an unusual incident, US President Donald Trump was seen stopping to pick up and place the hat that flew off a Marine's head twice on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 21:18
WATCH: Donald Trump stops to pick up hat that flew off Marine&#039;s head, pats on his arm
Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: In an unusual incident, US President Donald Trump was seen stopping to pick up and place  hat that flew off a Marine's head twice on Saturday.

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, captured the entire incident taking place at the United State's Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

While Trump was heading back to the White House post the G20 summit in Hamburg, the Marine was standing right next to his helicopter.

It was when a sudden rush of wind blew off the Marine's hat, Trump picked it up while talking to a military official to place it back on his head. Also, he patted on his arm a couple of times.

The personnel, however, chose to stick to the protocol. He stood firmly without even making a single move.

The incident repeated itself as the hat again flew off the Marine's head followed by Trump chasing and picking it up a second time. He appeared to hand the hat over to the military official accompanying him and thereafter boarded the chopper.

The viral clip doing its round on the social media certainly showed the President's well-being and respect towards the country's armed forces.

Watch the video here:

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?