Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong-un again in late February: White House

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday night announced that US President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late February.

During the meeting, the two leaders will hold talks over the steps taken by Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear and missile programmes. It may be recalled that the first meeting between the two leaders was held on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. The White House, however, did not reveal where the two leaders will meet in February.

The White House made the announcement shortly after Trump held a meeting with North Korean envoy, Kim Yong Chol, on Friday for a discussion that included talk about Kim Jong-un's unfulfilled pledge to dismantle nuclear weapons programmes of North Korea.

"President Donald J Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February. The president looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The press secretary told reporters: "We continue to make progress, we continue to have conversations. The US is going to continue to keep "pressure and sanctions" on North Korea until "we see fully and verifiable denuclearization". We had very good steps and very good faith from the North Koreans with the release of hostages and other moves and so we'll continue this conversation.And the President looks forward to it next February."

Kim yong Chol arrived at the White House after meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun at a hotel in Washington.

"The Secretary, Special Representative Biegun, and Vice Chairman Kim discussed efforts to make progress on the commitments President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un made at their summit in Singapore. At the conclusion of the Secretary's meeting with Vice Chairman Kim, the two sides held a productive first meeting at the working level," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said.

(with agency inputs)