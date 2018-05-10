Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore for 'world peace'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. Trump's announcement came hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned home from North Korea with three detained Americans. Trump, who personally greeted the trio at the Andrews Air Force Base, praised Kim for their release ahead of their summit.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! pic.twitter.com/hISaCI95CB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

A night we will all remember. Thankful to live in America. pic.twitter.com/VbDrpUG5Yg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 10, 2018

.@SecPompeo briefs @POTUS on his trip to North Korea just before the returnees land at JBA. pic.twitter.com/vJQVjqokVl — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 10, 2018

The Americans - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim - were freed on Wednesday by North Korea while Pompeo was on a visit to the North Korean capital Pyongyang to finalise the details of the summit. The trio had been jailed for anti-state activities and placed in North Korean labour camps.

"I had productive meetings in Pyongyang with Chairman Kim Jong-un and made progress. I'm delighted to bring home three Americans," Pompeo had said.

Headed back to #DPRK at the invitation of the North Korean leadership. I look forward to planning a successful summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 8, 2018

I had productive meetings in Pyongyang with Chairman Kim Jong-un and made progress. I'm delighted to bring home three Americans. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 9, 2018

Until now, the only American released by North Korea during Trump’s presidency was Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old university student who returned to the US in a coma in summer of 2017 after 17 months of captivity and died days later. Warmbier's death had escalated US-North Korea tensions, already running high at the time over Pyongyang`s stepped-up missile tests.

"We are starting off on a new footing - I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful. A lot of very good things have happened," Trump said as he greeted the three former prisoners, PTI reported. "I really think he wants to do something and bring the country into the real world. It's never been taken this far, there has never been a relationship like this. I really think a lot of progress has been made," he added of Kim.

The summit, which has been in the works since Trump accepted Kim's invitation to meet in March 2018, will be the first-ever meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader.

Pyongyang's weapons programme has seen tensions on the Korean Peninsula reach ratchet up in recent months, prompting fresh rounds of sanctions and fiery rhetoric from Trump and Kim.

Singapore has been used before for high-profile diplomatic occasions. In 2015, the leaders of China and Taiwan held historic talks in the South East Asian city-state - their first in more than 60 years, the BBC reported. The US and Singapore have a close relationship. Singapore has diplomatic ties with North Korea but suspended all trade with Pyongyang in November last year as US-led international sanctions were tightened following a series of provocative actions by the reclusive state.