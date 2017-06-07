Donald Trump to nominate former Assistant AG Christopher Wrayas as FBI head

Washington: President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he plans to nominate Christopher A Wray, a former US Assistant Attorney General under President George W Bush, to be the next FBI director.

Wray, currently a litigation partner at DC-based law firm King and Spalding, would replace acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over when James Comey was fired by Trump in May, Fox News reported.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," Trump tweeted.

The announcement comes ahead of a Senate hearing where McCabe, among others, was set to testify. Fired Federal Bureau of Investigation boss James Comey also was set to testify before a Senate committee on Thursday.

Wray will need Senate confirmation to take over as the FBI chief. Wray headed the Justice Department's criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under Bush.