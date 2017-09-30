close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump to skip India in Asia tour, but could meet PM Narendra Modi

The White House announced on Friday that United States President Donald Trump will take a five-nation trip to the Asia Pacific region from November 3-14.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 07:54
Donald Trump to skip India in Asia tour, but could meet PM Narendra Modi

Washington: The White House announced on Friday that United States President Donald Trump will take a five-nation trip to the Asia Pacific region from November 3-14.

The White House said that Trump will travel to China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines. He will also make a stop at Hawaii. 

This will be his first trip to Asia as a President. 

Trump's list of nations does not include India, but it's expected that his visit could lead to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila.

Though no announcement has been made yet, Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the regional summit, along with the American president.

It will be their third meeting, if they do indeed meet, after delegation-level talks in June in Washington D.C. and an interaction during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany in July.

"The President will participate in a series of bilateral, multilateral, and cultural engagements - including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit - demonstrating his continued commitment to the alliances and partnerships of the United States in the region," the White House said in a statement.

"President Trump will discuss the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region to America's prosperity and security. He will also emphasise the importance of fair and reciprocal economic ties with America's trade partners. The President's engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat and ensure the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," the statement added.

The US president will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. 

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Donald TrumpAsiaUnited StatesDonald Trump AsiaWhite HouseNarendra Modi

From Zee News

United States will admit up to 45,000 refugees next year: Donald Trump
World

United States will admit up to 45,000 refugees next year: D...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate medical college in Gujarat on Oct 8
Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate medical college in Gujarat o...

Tamil Nadu Congress questions EPS, OPS&#039; silence over Jayalalithaa&#039;s death
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Congress questions EPS, OPS' silence over J...

Mumbai stampede: Ex-Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu sanctioned Rs 11.86 cr for new foot-over bridge in 2015
Maharashtra

Mumbai stampede: Ex-Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu sanction...

Pakistan hands over dossier on Kashmir to UN chief
Asia

Pakistan hands over dossier on Kashmir to UN chief

Tom Alter, actor and Padma Shri awardee, dies aged 67
India

Tom Alter, actor and Padma Shri awardee, dies aged 67

US Health Secretary resigns after private plane scandal
World

US Health Secretary resigns after private plane scandal

Pakistan seeks ban on newly formed party backed by Hafiz Saeed
Asia

Pakistan seeks ban on newly formed party backed by Hafiz Sa...

Education

SP Jain B-school in top 20 in Forbes rankings

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi