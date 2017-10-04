close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump to visit Las Vegas to soothe people hit by the 'horrible' massacre

Donald Trump's trip to Las Vegas will be the first time he has had to deal directly with the tragic aftermath of deadly gun violence that has routinely claimed hundreds of lives in recent years

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 10:48
Donald Trump to visit Las Vegas to soothe people hit by the &#039;horrible&#039; massacre

Washington: US President Donald Trump will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to try to soothe a city shaken by the deadliest shooting spree in modern US history in a trip that will test his ability to console a grieving nation.

His trip to Las Vegas will be the first time he has had to deal directly with the tragic aftermath of deadly gun violence that has routinely claimed hundreds of lives in recent years. "It's a very horrible thing even to think about," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday. "It's really horrible."

Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree with no criminal record, was identified as the gunman in Sunday night's mass shooting, spraying bullets from the window of his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. 

Authorities said 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured from a crowd of thousands gathered to watch an outdoor country music festival. Paddock's motive remained a mystery. “He’s a sick man, a demented man. A lot of problems, I guess. We are looking into him very, very seriously. But we’re dealing with a very, very sick individual," Trump said of Paddock on Tuesday.

Trump has had mixed success in the traditional role of "consoler-in-chief." He inflamed racial tensions in the aftermath of a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virgina, and he has struggled to strike the right tone in responding to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico.

Visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday, Trump said jokingly that the recovery from Hurricane Maria there was blowing the US budget "a little out of whack." He spent most of his day meeting with people charged with responding to the crisis than with people affected by it.

The Las Vegas shooting has reignited a debate in Washington and across the country about whether more gun control legislation might have prevented what happened.

Republicans who control the US Congress have shown little inclination to respond to Democratic appeals for gun measures, although momentum appears to have slowed for legislation that would make it easier to buy gun silencers.

On the campaign trail last year, Trump aligned himself with gun rights advocates who consider the US Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms sacrosanct.

Asked on Tuesday whether it was time to debate gun control measures, Trump said: "Perhaps that will come. But that's not for now." Trump has responded to the Las Vegas massacre by holding a moment of silence on the White House South Lawn and ordering flags lowered to half-staff. He called the shootings "an act of pure evil."

In Las Vegas, the president will grieve with friends and family of the victims, offer support for the wounded and thank first responders, the White House said.

Trump has some strong ties to the desert city. He helped build the luxury Trump International Hotel, where he stays when he visits, and was a frequent visitor during the presidential campaign last year.

He lost the state to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November 2016 presidential election.
 

TAGS

Donald TrumpLas VegasLas Vegas massacreUnited States

From Zee News

Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif on 3-day US tour to &#039;rebuild bilateral ties&#039;
World

Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif on 3-day US tour to...

Uttar Pradesh

Chinese couple held in Varanasi for flying drone, let off

Apple fixes crackling noise issue of iPhone 8 though update
Mobiles

Apple fixes crackling noise issue of iPhone 8 though update...

US House votes to ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy
World

US House votes to ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy

West Bengal

Rain, not GST affects sale of sweets on Bijoya Dashami

Microsoft acquires virtual reality platform AltspaceVR
Technology

Microsoft acquires virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

BHU registrar Neeraj Tripathi appointed Interim Vice-Chancellor for 2 months
Uttar Pradesh

BHU registrar Neeraj Tripathi appointed Interim Vice-Chance...

Samajwadi Party meet on Thursday; Akhilesh Yadav likely to be re-elected as party chief
Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party meet on Thursday; Akhilesh Yadav likely to...

Gujarat

Dalit man thrashed for sporting moustache in Gujarat

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi