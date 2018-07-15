हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump told me to sue European Union: Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump asked her to sue the European Union (EU) rather than negotiate over Brexit.

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump asked her to sue the European Union (EU) rather than negotiate over Brexit.

The visiting US President said on Friday at a joint press conference that he had given her a "suggestion" but she had found it too "brutal".

Asked about what the suggestion was during a BBC interview on Sunday, she replied: "He told me I should sue the EU - not go into negotiations."

"Interestingly what the President also said at that press conference was `don`t walk away`.

"Don`t walk away from those negotiations because then you`ll be stuck. So I want us to be able to sit down to negotiate the best deal for Britain," she told the BBC.

May also defended her blueprint that was issued on July 12 for Brexit and urged her critics to back it.

She said it would allow the UK to strike trade deals with other nations, end free movement of people and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Before the blueprint was published, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned, saying it would not deliver the Brexit people had voted for in the 2016 EU referendum.

