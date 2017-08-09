close
Donald Trump tough talk aims to send message to North Korea: Rex Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was trying to send a strong message to North Korea when he said it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 18:11
Donald Trump tough talk aims to send message to North Korea: Rex Tillerson
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Washington: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was trying to send a strong message to North Korea when he said it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

Speaking to reporters before landing in Guam, a U.S.-held Pacific island that Pyongyang threatened to strike, Tillerson said North Korea`s rhetoric had ratcheted up in the face of international opposition to its nuclear program.

"So I think the president, what the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un would understand, because he doesn`t seem to understand diplomatic language," Tillerson said.

Donald TrumpNorth KoreaRex TillersonUnited StatesPyongyang

