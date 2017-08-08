close
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 17:38
Donald Trump urges countries to be tough, decisive toward North Korea

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised other nations for addressing North Korea`s missile program, days after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang over two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

"After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. The council passed the U.S.-drafted resolution on North Korea on Saturday.

