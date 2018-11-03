हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump uses Game of Thrones meme to target Iran

Winter is coming. So are sanctions!

File photo

That Donald Trump is a rather unconventional when it comes to discharging his duties as the American President is widely agreed upon. And his international diplomatic skills are, perhaps, not entirely conventional either. An example of this was when he used a Game of Thrones meme to warn Iran of looming sanctions.

Trump on Friday (US time) tweeted a photo of himself with 'Sanctions Are Coming November 5' superimposed in the same font as the one used by the popular TV show Game of Thrones. 'Winter is Coming' is a widely recognised tagline of the American fantasy drama TV series and Trump's tweet is an apparent spin-off of it.

 

 

As is with most of what he has done and plans to do ahead as US president, Trump's tweet was met with mixed reactions from his followers on the social media site. While some lauded him for taking a tough stand against Iran, others accused him of hurtling world order into the corridors of despair. And among the critics were many who shared their own memes to express their disapproval of Trump.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Since becoming the American President, Trump has assumed a tough posture against Iran, a country he has accused of trying to develop its nuclear capabilities for military purposes. In May of this year, Trump pulled US out of a nuclear deal which had been signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, several European allies and Iran to keep a check on nuclear proliferation in the West Asian country. "This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made," he had said even though European allies like UK, Germany and France leaned more in favour of the deal continuing.

Iran has cried foul and warned of repurcussions since but it is the US that has been marching on the path of sanctions to choke the country. Trump has even warned other countries to limit trade with Tehran or face sanctions from the US. November 5 is when the US, according to Trump, will impose the 'toughest ever' sanctions on Iran even as critics say he is trying to appease Saudis by hurting Iranians.

Donald TrumpGame of ThronesIran sanctionsIran nuclear deal

