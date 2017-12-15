Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin discuss how to resolve situation in North Korea

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, talking about how to resolve the situation in North Korea, the White House has said.

Russia said Trump initiated the phone call to thank Putin for his favourable assessment of his work, USA Today reported.

The two sides sent out only bare-bones summaries of the afternoon phone call, but the White House version of the call noted that Trump "thanked Putin for acknowledging America`s strong economic performance" earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, at his annual freewheeling press conference, Putin remarked on the booming US stock market -- a regular Trump talking point -- and said it was a sign that investors "trust in what President Trump has been doing in this field".

Speaking about his assessment of Trump`s first year in office, Putin in Moscow said that he found "some major achievements in the White House".

In response to Putin`s remarks, Trump thanked the Russian leader "for acknowledging America`s strong economic performance".

The two presidents "discussed working together to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea," Efe quoted the White House statement as saying on Thursday.

Putin at the presser also said he wanted to normalise relations with Washington, and stressed that there were many issues on which both the countries could join forces, including the fight against international terrorism.

When asked about the personal relationship with his US counterpart, Putin assured that they have been in contact.

