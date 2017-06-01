Donald Trump will not move US embassy to Jerusalem for now: Official

District of Columbia: President Donald Trump has decided not to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem for now, a US official said Thursday, shying away from a major campaign promise.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Trump had signed a legal waiver that keeps the embassy in Tel Aviv, but insisted this was delay not a reversal.

"It`s a question of when, not if," the official said, adding that "he doesn`t think the timing is right, right now."

"In timing such a move he will seek to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians."

A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.